In Singapore, 54% of households that stopped receiving short- and medium-term financial assistance under the ComCare programme in 2022 returned to it within the next three years. This is 5 percentage points higher than among those who left the programme in 2021, according to a report by the country’s Ministry of Social and Family Development, as reported by Channel NewsAsia.

The ComCare Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance programme provides temporary financial support to households to cover basic living expenses. The ministry suggested that the increase in the share of repeat applications reflects a return to trends that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, authorities provided assistance more flexibly to families facing temporary financial difficulties.

The most vulnerable period is the first year

According to the report, most households that returned to ComCare within three years did so in the first year after payments ended. Within two years, 50% of participants in the 2022 cohort returned to the programme, compared with 46% of the 2021 cohort. The share of those who reapplied within a year rose from 38% to 43%.

At the same time, the figure for the 2022 cohort remains below the pre-pandemic level: among households that exited the programme in 2019, 63% returned within three years.

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Employment reduces the likelihood of returning

Households with more stable employment were more likely to manage without reapplying for assistance. Among those who left the programme in 2022 and did not return within three years, 46% had at least one family member in stable employment in 2023. Among those who returned, the figure was 35%.

The report defines stable employment as working for at least six consecutive months during a year. The median number of months worked over the three years after leaving the programme was 17 for households that did not return and 11 for those that sought support again.

Caregiving responsibilities and health problems remained barriers to employment. Among households that returned to the programme, 23% had a beneficiary child under the age of six when they exited it, compared with 16% among those that did not return. In addition, 18% of main applicants in the group of repeat assistance recipients were assessed as unfit for work due to health reasons, compared with 13% among other households.

The number of recipients decreased

Despite the increase in repeat applications, the total number of households receiving ComCare short- and medium-term assistance fell to 19,473 in 2025 from 20,825 a year earlier. At the same time, the amount of payments increased from S$94 million to S$95.8 million. The ministry explained this by higher assistance rates in 2025.

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