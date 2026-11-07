In Singapore, 62-year-old artist Johnny Lau, the creator of Mr Kiasu, one of the country’s best-known local comic characters, began a two-year Master of Arts programme in fine arts at the University of the Arts Singapore in August. He received a scholarship from Singapore’s National Arts Council, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Lau said he received the offer to become a student again from university representatives during one of the events. He had previously taught at the institution, so at first he assumed they wanted to invite him to teach. The artist considered enrolling in the programme for five months.

From architecture to comics

Lau taught himself to draw and created his first comic at the age of four. Despite intending to work as a comic artist, he completed a five-year architecture programme at the University of Southern California in the United States at his parents’ insistence. After returning to Singapore and completing national service, he worked for six months at an architectural firm, where he drafted elements for the Ngee Ann City complex, before subsequently resigning.

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In 1990, when Lau was 25, the first volume of Mr Kiasu comics was released. The character, with large glasses and prominent teeth, became a satirical image of Singaporeans seeking not to lose their advantage over others. His name comes from a Hokkien word meaning fear of falling behind others. The first book was reprinted 17 times and sold nearly 70,000 copies. By 1999, total sales of Mr Kiasu books had reached about 600,000 copies.

New art projects

In the master’s programme, Lau initially wanted to pursue sculpture, but he focused on exploring social phenomena through art. His current project uses silkscreen printing to examine queues as a kind of global visual language: people may queue for water, in elections, or for goods.

The artist is also preparing for Mr Kiasu’s 40th anniversary, which will fall in 2030. He plans to make the character’s intellectual property available for use, following the model of the Japanese mascot Kumamon: without royalties, but subject to rules and an approval procedure. Lau explained that he wants the character to be able to exist and develop independently of him.

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