In Singapore, the mother and father of an eight-month-old boy, Trevor, were sentenced to 15 years and three months and 16 years in prison respectively in a case of abuse that led to the child’s death. According to Channel NewsAsia, the sentences for 23-year-old Chloe Goh Zi Xuan and 27-year-old Neo Jia Min were handed down on October 21, 2026.

Charges in the case

Goh pleaded guilty to three charges, including causing the child’s death, ill-treating him and allowing such ill-treatment. Neo pleaded guilty to four charges: allowing the child’s death, ill-treatment, allowing ill-treatment by Goh, and domestic violence against his wife.

According to the outlet, during about seven months of the boy’s life, his parents struck him, leaving bruises. The father could hit the child with his palm and pinch his fingers hard to see his reaction. The couple also frequently shook their son in an attempt to stop his crying, and later began covering his nose and mouth, obstructing his breathing. Neither parent intervened when the other abused the infant.

The boy died in early September 2024 after his mother repeatedly obstructed his breathing by covering his nose and mouth.

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Reaction of the father’s family

Neo’s mother and elder sister told reporters after the High Court hearing that they had not noticed signs of abuse, although they had repeatedly seen the couple and the child during the period when, as later became known, the ill-treatment was taking place. They said they had not seen bruises on the boy’s body.

The convicted man’s sister said she could not believe the details of the case. She described her brother as a shy person who was afraid of trouble, and said he worked hard to provide for his family: he had a permanent job, delivered food for extra income and worked part-time on weekends.

Neo’s mother also said that during the couple’s visits to her home with the child, she had not noticed any alarming signs. She recalled that the parents looked tired, but did not complain to relatives about their son’s excessive crying or difficulties caring for him. After the sentence was announced, Neo told his relatives that he would like to continue his education in prison.

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