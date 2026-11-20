In Singapore, a larger share of each generation of national service personnel will have to take on leadership duties due to the shrinking size of subsequent generations as a result of lower birth rates. Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said this on November 20, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The minister spoke at a graduation parade for specialist cadets and military experts at Pasir Laba Camp. According to him, the number of servicemen who will train at Officer Cadet School and the Specialist Cadet School is unlikely to change significantly. At the same time, the Singapore Armed Forces will need proportionately more commanders to operate on an increasingly decentralized battlefield.

Smaller units and technology

Chan Chun Sing noted that combat operations are becoming more decentralized: small units are gaining more capabilities through improved communications, unmanned systems, precision weapons and more sophisticated technologies. According to him, Singapore’s military units must also become smaller, better equipped with technology and operate in a more decentralized manner.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Singapore Armed Forces recently unveiled a next-generation infantry battalion during Exercise Wallaby in Queensland, Australia. As part of the transformation, each rifle company in such a battalion consists of five platoons instead of the traditional three. Each platoon has two sections of six servicemen, while each company includes two dedicated Steel Net sections to operate unmanned systems, including reconnaissance and strike drones.

Course graduates

At the parade, 958 graduates completed the 22-week specialist and military expert training course. They included 760 personnel from the Singapore Army, 75 naval servicemen, 79 representatives of the air force and 44 trainees from the Digital and Intelligence Service.

The minister also stressed that commanders need to be able to operate across different domains and interact with other branches of the armed forces, as well as use capabilities outside the military as part of whole-of-government and whole-of-nation efforts. He urged future commanders to continually adapt tactics and doctrine and train against an adversary seeking to disrupt their plans.

Read us on