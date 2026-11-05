A court in Singapore on November 5 found 35-year-old Huang Bocan guilty of murdering his 19-year-old sister, Huang Baoying. She died on May 5, 2021, from severe malnutrition with sepsis and significant blunt force injuries, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Prolonged abuse

According to court documents, Bocan, his girlfriend Chi Mei Wan, and Lim Peng Teong abused Baoying and restricted her food intake. In February 2021, the trio created a WhatsApp group where they monitored and reported the girl's so-called “mistakes.”

From February to May 2021, Chi and Bocan locked Baoying in the toilet for prolonged periods. Despite her weakness and visible injuries, she was forced to do arm exercises and squats in March. On the day before her death, she was unable to perform squats and was punished for lying about having completed the exercise.

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Weight loss and investigation

On the morning of May 5, 2021, Bocan called emergency services after his sister was found unconscious. Paramedics pronounced her dead within minutes and notified the police after discovering injuries.

An autopsy found numerous bruises on Baoying's body and a large chronic infected abscess on her right leg. At the time of her death, she weighed 27.6 kg, compared with 48.8 kg before moving into Lim's home. According to CNA, she lost 43% of her body weight.

Prosecutors said Baoying's death was jointly caused by the actions of Bocan, Lim, and Chi. Lim was sentenced in May to 14 years and 11 months in prison, while Chi's case is still being heard by the court. Bocan could face the death penalty or life imprisonment and caning for murder.

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