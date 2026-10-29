In Singapore, victims of scammers impersonating employees of telecommunications operator Simba and government officials lost at least S$1.3 million, or about US$1 million, in October. Police recorded at least 59 such cases during the month, Channel NewsAsia reports.

How the scheme worked

The victims received calls from people claiming to be Simba employees. They said that the victims had allegedly purchased an iPhone or signed up for mobile plans or service packages. When the callers denied making such purchases, the call was transferred to another participant in the scheme, who identified themselves as a Simba customer support employee.

This interlocutor claimed that the victim’s personal data had allegedly been used for the purchase and that an additional investigation was therefore needed. The calls were then transferred to people impersonating police officers or employees of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transfers of money and valuables

The victims were instructed to transfer funds to bank accounts or withdraw money and physically hand it over, along with valuables including jewellery or expensive watches, to people posing as officials. In one case, a victim transferred a total of S$285,000 to unknown bank accounts.

Police reminded the public that government officials do not demand transfers or handovers of money and valuables, and do not transfer calls to the police or other government agencies. Citizens who suspect they have become victims of fraud were advised to contact their bank immediately to report and block fraudulent transactions, and also file a police report.

Read us on