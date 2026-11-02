In Singapore, 27-year-old Chua Jing Yuan pleaded guilty to attempting to commit culpable homicide causing bodily injury after attacking an unknown 31-year-old woman at Kallang Wave Mall in July 2025. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the attack occurred while the woman, who had been relaxing at a bar with her boyfriend and an acquaintance, was walking to the restroom.

Attack at the shopping mall

According to the court, at about 1:20 a.m. on July 14, Chua noticed the woman and asked her to wait. When she stopped, he took a kitchen knife from his backpack and stabbed her in the chest. The victim returned to her companions, who began searching for the attacker.

Chua tried to leave the shopping mall but fell shortly after exiting. The victim's companions caught up with and restrained him until police arrived; passers-by also provided assistance. The woman's boyfriend found a hammer in the man's backpack and threw it aside.

The woman underwent surgery for a chest wound and a laceration to her neck. She was discharged from hospital the following day. During an examination in August 2025, no significant disability was found. The victim's medical expenses exceeded S$2,510, of which S$1,590 was covered by insurance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Doctor's findings

The court heard that Chua had previously received treatment for generalized anxiety disorder with obsessive-compulsive symptoms, but stopped attending scheduled appointments after March 2023. His mental condition later deteriorated, and he reported hearing a voice instructing him to kill another person and then take his own life.

Dr Kenneth Gerard Koh Woon Woo of the Institute of Mental Health found that Chua suffered from major depressive disorder with psychotic features. According to the doctor, the condition substantially contributed to the act because it severely impaired the man's ability to evaluate his own decisions. The court also heard that Chua was not of unsound mind at the time of the offence and was fit to stand trial.

For the charged offence, he faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.

Read us on