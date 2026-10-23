In Singapore, 44-year-old Koh Gek Kuan was sentenced to 80 days in prison for pushing a seven-year-old boy twice at an indoor playground in a shopping mall. The man pleaded guilty to a charge of causing harm to a child under the age of 14. The court took another similar charge into consideration during sentencing.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the incident occurred on August 18, 2023. Koh was at the playground with his four-year-old daughter. At about 7:22 p.m., the girl ran after the boy while holding an object, after which he hit her in the face.

Two pushes at the playground

Seeing this, Koh ran up to the boy and pushed him, causing the child to fall face-down and the toys to fly out of his hands. When the boy sat up after the fall, the man approached him again and forcefully pushed him. The child fell, hitting his head and left shoulder on the floor.

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Visitors and playground staff witnessed the incident. The court was also shown a compilation of CCTV footage. Koh swore at the boy and behaved aggressively toward staff and visitors who approached after the incident. He initially denied these circumstances, but the court found that the swearing and aggressive behaviour had occurred.

Hospital examination

The boy's parents took him to hospital. During the examination, medical staff found bruises on his head and knee, as well as redness on his right cheek. The names of the child and the playground are prohibited from being published by court order.

Koh's lawyer said his client regretted his disproportionate reaction. According to the defence, the boy had earlier taken a toy bus from Koh's daughter, hit her on the head and later in the face. The lawyer also said that Koh has bipolar disorder, but noted that the condition had no causal link to the incident.

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