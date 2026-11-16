In Singapore, 41-year-old Shawn Loo Zhi Jian was sentenced to two years and five months in prison for allowing lawyer M Ravi to use methamphetamine in his apartment. According to Channel NewsAsia, the sentence was handed down on November 16, 2026.

Loo pleaded guilty to three charges: allowing his apartment to be used for drug consumption, obstructing justice, and consuming drugs. The court took two other charges into consideration during sentencing.

Guilty plea

According to the publication, Loo allowed Ravi to come to his residence in Block 5A on Upper Boon Keng Road. There, they used drugs together on December 24, 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ravi's hospitalization

After using drugs, Ravi lost consciousness in the toilet. It was previously reported that Loo called for help. After his arrest, methamphetamine was found in Loo's urine sample.

He also admitted that he disposed of the drug substance by flushing it down the toilet. Ravi was taken to hospital unconscious, where his death was later pronounced. The lawyer was 56 years old.

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