Four men to be charged with fraud in Singapore — Channel NewsAsia

In Singapore, four men aged 27 to 39 are to be charged on November 10 in a case involving an attempt to fraudulently obtain more than S$6 million in mortgage loans. According to Channel NewsAsia, police believe the loans were sought using residential property as collateral without the owner’s knowledge.

Collateral without the owner’s knowledge

According to police, the four men acted together with another suspected accomplice. They allegedly attempted to obtain mortgage loans from two lending companies, using the victim’s home as collateral.

The case was uncovered on April 3, when the property owner learned that a caveat had been lodged against his property in connection with a loan application he had not authorized. Preliminary investigations, police said, found that forged documents had been used to submit mortgage loan applications.

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Alleged roles and charges

Investigators believe that a 39-year-old man impersonated the homeowner and used forged identity documents to arrange the loans. He is to face six charges: two for abetting fraud, one for possessing a forged identity card, and three for using forged electronic records as genuine. According to police, he also signed loan documents and collected property-related documents from law firms.

A 27-year-old man is suspected of luring the owner away from home twice under false pretences; he is to face two charges of abetting fraud. A 29-year-old man allegedly provided valuers with access to the home while the owner was absent and is to face one such charge. Another man, aged 36, is planned to be charged with assisting in the unlawful issuance of an identity card.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division arrested the four men during an operation on April 14 and 15. Law enforcement officers seized a forged identity document and mobile phones. The search for another suspected accomplice is ongoing.

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