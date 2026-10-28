In Singapore, all Ministry of Education kindergartens will gradually switch to a full-day programme in 2028–2030. It will combine learning, play and childcare within a single programme run by the ministry, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Parents who do not need full-day care will be able to choose a half-day programme. Currently, 56 Ministry of Education kindergartens offer four-hour programmes for children aged five and six. Of about 9,000 pupils at these institutions, around 65% also attend Kindergarten Care, a care service provided by an external provider appointed by the ministry.

Pilot phase in 2027

Before the general rollout, the full-day model will be tested in 2027 at two kindergartens — MK@Rivervale and MK@West View. Experience from the pilot project will be used for the further rollout of the programme. During the annual March kindergarten registration, the ministry will announce which institutions will switch to the new model the following year.

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The ministry said the integrated format is intended to ensure greater continuity in learning, longer interaction between children and kindergarten staff, and additional development opportunities. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Syed Harun Alhabsyi said the ministry seeks to more closely integrate learning, play and childcare.

Operating hours and cost

The kindergartens will operate on weekdays from 07:00 to 19:00, including during school holidays. The half-day programme will run from 07:00 to 12:30. The institutions will not operate on public holidays, school closure days designated by the Ministry of Education, including Teachers’ Day and Children’s Day, or on centre closure days.

The programme includes child-selected play, mother tongue lessons and free outdoor play with hoops, planks and tyres. During holidays, hands-on activities in STEM, drama and visual arts are planned. For the two pilot kindergartens, the full programme in 2027 will cost S$665 per month before subsidies, while the half-day programme will cost S$310.

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