In Singapore, air quality remained at an unhealthy level on the morning of October 25: at 8:00 a.m., the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 103 to 138 across different regions of the country. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

PM2.5 readings

At the same time, hourly concentrations of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in all five regions of Singapore were within the normal range, from 43 to 55. The day before, Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) forecast that the 24-hour PSI on Sunday would range from 80 to 130, from good or moderate to unhealthy levels.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Forecast and recommendations

According to the NEA's assessment, winds from the southwest or west could limit the transport of haze to Singapore. Expected rainfall over the country and surrounding areas could also improve the situation. This wind direction, according to the agency's forecast, was expected to persist on Monday and Tuesday.

The NEA advised planning outdoor activities based on the 24-hour PSI forecast and checking current hourly PM2.5 readings immediately before going outside. Healthy people were advised on Sunday to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activity. Children, older people and pregnant women were advised to minimise such activities, while people with chronic heart or lung diseases were advised to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.

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