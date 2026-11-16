In Singapore, former project manager Ng Yin Hong was sentenced to eight months and two weeks in prison for accepting a bribe of S$50,000 from a contractor. The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to a corruption offence, while the court took one further charge into consideration during sentencing.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Ng worked at EM Services from 1994 to 2024. Since 2001, he had been a project manager responsible for West Coast Town Council, while the company, among other things, handled tenders for local councils.

Roof repair tender

In late September 2022, West Coast Town Council called a tender for roof repair works at 41 residential blocks in the Teban Gardens, Pandan Gardens, West Coast Drive and Jurong West areas. Ng was the contact person for potential bidders.

Atlas Maintenance submitted a bid of S$3.3 million and was the bidder with the lowest price offer. Ng recommended awarding the contract to this company, and the council approved the recommendation. The formal contract was signed in March 2023, and the works were completed in July 2024. The final project cost was about S$3.3 million.

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Money transfer and investigation

After Atlas Maintenance received the contract, its director, Raymond Ng Chun Mong, handed Ng Yin Hong a sealed brown envelope. According to court documents, it contained S$100 banknotes totalling S$50,000.

Ng Yin Hong spent S$12,500 on personal and family needs. He kept the remaining funds, including S$3,000 in a blue pouch in a drawer beside his bed and S$34,500 in an envelope.

In April 2023, Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau arrested Ng. He showed investigators the money and repaid the full amount, including the funds he had spent. The court also took into account his early guilty plea, while noting that the convict had acted out of self-interest. The cases against the director of Atlas Maintenance and the company itself, which were also charged in connection with the bribe, are still pending.

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