In Singapore, nearly 240 migrant workers did not receive wages for up to two months. The workers faced reported wage-payment problems at Process Maintenance Solutions and Jurong Technical & Construction, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Assistance for workers

Desmond Choo, deputy secretary-general of Singapore’s National Trades Union Congress, said that on October 19 and 20, representatives of the Migrant Workers’ Centre and the Ministry of Manpower’s Assurance, Care and Engagement group met with 230 workers to determine their needs.

According to him, the Migrant Workers’ Centre and the ministry are jointly providing assistance, including daily meals for nearly 90 people. Workers are also being offered help finding suitable employment, filing wage claims, including for overtime work, and financial support where needed.

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Consequences of non-payment

Choo noted that nearly all affected workers are the sole breadwinners in their families, and the non-payment of wages has also affected their loved ones at home. “Payday came, but there was no salary. Then another payday came and went,” he wrote on social media.

The union representative urged those who know migrant workers experiencing payment problems to advise them to contact the Migrant Workers’ Centre’s 24-hour hotline. Channel NewsAsia has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for additional information.

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