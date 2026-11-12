In Singapore, an unauthorized person may have gained access to the personal data of up to 4,064 employees of public healthcare institutions and social care service providers. The incident was discovered in the Advance Care Planning IT system used by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the incident was detected on November 10. Names, phone numbers, email addresses and NRIC numbers may have potentially been accessible to an unauthorized person.

No signs of patient data leak

AIC said that there are currently no signs that medical records or patient data have been compromised. Other agency systems were also unaffected, according to the agency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Advance Care Planning system is intended for specialists who help people document their wishes regarding future care. After the incident was discovered, it was temporarily taken offline, and specialists were advised to use paper forms.

Investigation continues

AIC filed a police report on November 10 and notified the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore about the incident. The system resumed operation on November 12.

The agency intends to continue its investigation, review its systems and strengthen cyber protection jointly with the Cyber Security Agency. All people potentially affected by the incident are planned to be notified within three days. They were advised to be cautious of suspicious emails, messages and calls and not to provide personal data, passwords or one-time codes to unverified individuals.

Read us on