In Singapore, Tan Tock Seng Hospital has recorded a 50% increase in referrals to its obesity treatment clinic over the past two years. Due to higher demand, the medical institution expanded its services and doubled the number of doctors, nurses and pharmacists working with patients.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, doctors attribute the increase in visits to greater awareness that obesity is a complex medical condition rather than merely a consequence of diet and physical activity. About seven in ten patients at the Tan Tock Seng clinic had already tried to lose weight through diets and exercise before seeking medical help.

Factors affecting weight

Lee Ying Shan, a senior consultant in the hospital's endocrinology department, noted that genetics, biological processes, hormonal changes and environmental factors can affect weight gain and the outcomes of weight-loss attempts. Among modern lifestyle factors, she cited irregular eating patterns, late meals and stress.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Demand is also growing in the private sector. Telemedicine clinic Trimly, which specializes in medically supervised weight management and began operating at the end of 2025, has recorded a 30% increase in patients since the beginning of the year. Its management plans to expand its office and staff by February next year.

Prevalence of obesity

According to Singapore's Ministry of Health, the share of people with obesity in the country rose from 10.5% in 2019–2020 to 12.7% in 2024. Another 22.3% of the population falls into the high-risk category based on body mass index, while 43.6% have abdominal obesity — a waist circumference of more than 90 cm for men and more than 80 cm for women.

NHG Health also runs the Fitter Life and Lighter Life community programmes for weight management and the prevention of complications. The number of participants in these programmes has doubled over two years. Lee stressed that obesity treatment is aimed not only at weight loss but also at improving health and reducing the risks of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, metabolic liver disease and obstructive sleep apnea.

Read us on