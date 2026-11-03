In Singapore, 38-year-old German national Philipp Bonkatz is standing trial on three charges related to an alleged attack on his then-girlfriend in March 2024. As reported by Channel NewsAsia, he has chosen to contest the charges. According to the prosecution, the woman was hospitalised with a fractured finger after the incident.

Case circumstances

According to court documents, the incident allegedly occurred at about 03:00 on 2 March 2024 in an apartment at The Shore Residences in the Marine Parade area. The couple were living together at the time.

Bonkatz is charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt, wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt. The complainant in the case was the first to testify in court.

She said the argument began after Bonkatz allegedly threw a sheet of paper at her and she threw it back. According to her, he pushed her, causing her to fall. She also stated that after she pushed him in the torso in response, the man grabbed her by the hair and lifted her off the floor.

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Complainant's testimony

The complainant said that during the struggle, Bonkatz bit her little finger. She was later hospitalised with a fractured finger. She also said that she had previously gone to the police over other alleged incidents of violence in the relationship.

The court has not yet addressed the episodes in which Bonkatz is accused of allegedly confining the woman on a balcony, as well as lifting her by grabbing her crotch and jaw before throwing her to the floor. After more than an hour of testimony, the hearing was adjourned until the next day.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Bonkatz could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine or corporal punishment. Wrongful confinement carries up to three years in prison, a fine or both. Voluntarily causing hurt may result in up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.

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