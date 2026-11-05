In Singapore, 27-year-old Marcus Ang Yi Shen was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 15,000 Singapore dollars for a scheme in which men from dating platforms were lured into rigged mahjong games. He pleaded guilty to eight charges, including conspiracy to cheat, criminal intimidation and gambling-related offences, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Fake profiles and planted players

According to the outlet, around April 2024, Ang created profiles of fictitious women on OkCupid and Tinder, adding Telegram usernames to them. He corresponded with potential victims while posing as these women and invited them to play mahjong.

Once a meeting was agreed upon, Ang's female accomplice was to pose as the woman from the profile and host the game. Three accomplices sat at the table with the victim, each assigned a specific role. Some pretended to be friends or relatives, while others acted as people unknown to one another.

One of the standby players monitored the victim's playing style and passed information to the other participants. The accomplices were also to prevent the victim from assembling a winning combination, build combinations for themselves or discard tiles needed by other members of the group. According to Ang, the scheme allowed the accomplices to win in 99% of cases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At least 28 victims

Ang created a WhatsApp group called Sales appointment updates to coordinate the accomplices and trained them in their assigned roles. The winnings were collected and handed over to him, after which he paid participants between 300 and 500 Singapore dollars for each game.

In 2024, at least 28 victims were recorded in 28 games. Ang was assigned as a player in 18 games, 12 of which took place with his participation. By his estimate, the group earned about 100,000 Singapore dollars.

One victim was told after losing on June 1, 2024, that he had to pay 26,000 Singapore dollars, but he refused. Another man was also forced to hand over this amount; Ang threatened to come to his workplace and report an alleged rape of an accomplice to the police. The victim later went to the police.

Ang was arrested in June 2024. After being released on bail, he committed an offence again, and after bail was granted to him again, he did so once more. The cases of the other participants in the scheme are still being heard. One of the accomplices, Olivia Chin Hui Zhen, was sentenced last month to eight months in prison and fined 3,000 Singapore dollars.

Read us on