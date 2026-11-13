Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) said it had found no clear connection between several recent data breaches. Preliminary findings from the reviews indicate that major incidents reported last week may have resulted from opportunistic attacks exploiting common IT system vulnerabilities, Channel NewsAsia reports.

No signs of a coordinated campaign seen

The PDPC said that some cases were linked to global data breaches. Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency also said that the recent cyber incidents apparently were not part of a coordinated campaign against the country, but reflected a broader global trend of opportunistic attacks.

In recent weeks, cyberattacks have affected several organisations in the healthcare sector, including Minmed, Doctor Anywhere, Fullerton Health and the Agency for Integrated Care. Telecommunications operator M1, Singapore Airlines and media company SPH Media also reported data breaches or possible disclosure of personal information.

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Recommendations for companies and users

The PDPC stressed that interconnected systems help businesses operate more efficiently, but at the same time create risks for supply chains and application programming interfaces. If one of these systems has a vulnerability, attackers may find it easier to move between systems, gain remote access and affect other participants in the supply chain.

The regulator advised organisations to regularly check for and remediate vulnerabilities, protect access and credentials, encrypt sensitive information or store it offline. Companies were also advised to collect and retain only necessary data and implement measures to prevent its loss or theft. Consumers are advised to provide a minimum of personal data, use additional email accounts for secondary services and be wary of phishing messages following breach notifications.

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