In Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower is investigating about 45 companies involved in Changi Airport operations over suspected violations of work pass rules. According to Channel NewsAsia, investigators have already identified about 270 workers whose employment may not have complied with the requirements of their work passes.

Inspection at Changi Airport

The case concerns employees of contractors and subcontractors of SATS, a ground handling company. The investigation began after an inspection at Changi Airport, during which the ministry found Employment Pass holders performing baggage handling work.

According to the ministry's preliminary findings, the declared salary and job details for these pass holders may have been false. Other workers with work passes were also found performing baggage handling duties that differed from the positions stated in their documents.

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Contractor oversight and sanctions

The ministry instructed SATS to strengthen oversight of its contractors, including by checking whether foreign workers are employed in accordance with the terms of their passes, and to address compliance shortcomings. The agency also reminded other companies involved in SATS operations of their obligation to comply with the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and work pass requirements.

The investigation is ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken if legal violations are established. False declarations in work pass applications are punishable by a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. Employers that illegally employ foreign workers may face a financial penalty of up to S$10,000 and a ban on hiring work pass holders.

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