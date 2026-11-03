In Singapore, an average of 10–11 people died each year while performing full-time national service between 2016 and 2025. Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing reported this in a written parliamentary reply, Channel NewsAsia writes.

Causes of deaths

According to the minister, the causes included suicides, road traffic accidents and natural causes, including illnesses. Suicide was the most common cause of death, followed by road traffic accidents. Chan noted that this distribution of causes corresponds to the nationwide trend among males aged 10 to 30.

During this period, an average of about four full-time national service participants died by suicide each year. According to the minister's assessment, the average annual suicide rate among them was 0.009%. By comparison, the national rate among males in Singapore in 2024 was 0.014%; this is the latest year for which national data had been finalised.

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Service in three agencies

About 45,000 men — citizens and permanent residents of the country — complete full-time national service each year in the Singapore Armed Forces, police and civil defence. The minister provided the data in response to a question from MP Fadli Fawzi about deaths from unnatural causes among personnel in these three agencies.

Chan Chun Sing said that the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs take the safety and well-being of every service participant seriously. According to him, every death is thoroughly investigated, and measures are introduced where necessary to reduce the likelihood of similar cases recurring. Both ministries also publish notices of a service member's death on base or while carrying out duties.

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