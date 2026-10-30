In Singapore, a 29-year-old domestic worker from Indonesia was sentenced to three years in prison for repeatedly abusing a four-year-old non-verbal boy with autism whom she was supposed to care for. The woman punched the child at least 23 times, and in another incident kicked the boy in the head twice.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the worker was also punished for recording the family's three children naked in the apartment's bathroom. They included the boy's seven-year-old sister and his one-year-old brother. She sent two videos and two photographs to her husband, saying she wanted to show how the children were misbehaving.

Circumstances of the case

The woman began working for the family in January. About a month later, she directed a stream of water from a handheld shower head straight at the one-year-old child's face for 16 seconds. The boy flinched and cried.

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The employer found videos and photographs on her phone documenting the abuse and the naked children. The woman was then arrested in March. The investigation uncovered four video recordings and two photographs of naked children in the bathroom.

Positions of the parties and the court

According to court documents, the reason for the violence against the four-year-old boy was the worker's fatigue and irritation from caring for him. The prosecutor stressed that the child tried to shield himself with his hands, but the woman moved them away to continue the beating. He also noted that the boy could not seek help or tell his parents about the abuse.

The woman's lawyer said that she wanted to formally apologize to the victims and their family and acknowledged that stress and her previous requests to be transferred to another job did not justify what she had done. Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz said that the difficulties of caring for a child can never justify violence. She added that the sentence would have been significantly harsher if there had been evidence of physical injuries to the children.

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