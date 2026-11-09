In Singapore's Punggol district, authorities have suspended some autonomous vehicle trials following two dangerous situations that occurred on November 5. Singapore's Land Transport Authority is investigating both cases: Grab was ordered to stop testing at the relevant intersections, while ComfortDelGro was temporarily barred from making U-turns at the Punggol Field intersection.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, in one incident, a Grab autonomous vehicle approached a schoolgirl crossing the road at an intersection while making a left turn. A video of the incident was published in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group. Another dashcam recording showed a ComfortDelGro autonomous vehicle moving into the path of an approaching car while attempting a U-turn.

Testing of new routes

Both vehicles were testing new routes for an expanded on-demand ride service rather than operating on existing fixed shuttle routes. This is not the first incident involving autonomous transport in Punggol this year: in January, a ComfortDelGro vehicle collided with a road divider during testing. The regulator later found that the collision occurred after the safety operator switched the vehicle to manual control.

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According to Singapore's Ministry of Transport, as of November 3, 15 passenger autonomous vehicles were operating in Punggol. Shuttles on fixed routes are intended to complement public transport by providing residents with more direct connections between residential neighborhoods, metro stations and polyclinics.

Residents support continuation of tests

Residents of the district surveyed by the outlet, especially parents of young children, expressed concerns about the safety of such vehicles. At the same time, most of them supported continuing the trials after the incidents are reviewed. One resident, Yan Low, said testing is necessary to identify problems before a broader launch of the service.

Grab's self-driving shuttle services, operated in partnership with WeRide, became available to passengers on April 1 following trials that began in September 2025. ComfortDelGro shuttles, operated in partnership with Pony.ai, launched in June. In a July survey by the regulator, 99% of about 900 respondents said they felt safe during the ride and were willing to recommend it to others.

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