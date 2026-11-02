Outdoor music events at Singapore's Tanjong Pagar Distripark have been temporarily suspended following noise complaints from residents of nearby areas. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Independent music collective Cream Team, which has held its Ice Cream Sundays dance events at Distripark since 2023, received a notice from the venue's management on October 16 about stricter restrictions. According to the collective's co-founder Jake Camacho, organisers were told that holding events in their previous format would not be possible in the near future.

Noise complaints

Tanjong Pagar Distripark on Keppel Road is owned by Mapletree; it is also home to the Singapore Art Museum. Mapletree said that loud music during outdoor events may inconvenience neighbours and the surrounding community. The company said it would ask tenants and licensees to temporarily refrain from events that could cause such inconvenience.

According to Camacho, the Ice Cream Sundays team received its first noise complaint in August. It was sent in an anonymous letter to the organisers and several government agencies; the correspondence also mentioned other events at Distripark. The last Ice Cream Sundays event before the notice about the pause took place on October 3 behind Block 37 — it was moved farther away from residential buildings across the road.

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Camacho noted that the collective also changed the placement of its sound systems to reduce sound levels in the direction of residential development and measured noise levels in decibels every two hours during events.

Searching for alternative venues

The organisers described Distripark as an important venue because of its accessibility and capacity. Ice Cream Sundays events can draw between 1,000 and 1,200 visitors, and the parking area between Blocks 37 and 39 was suitable for an event of that scale.

Culture SG co-founder Vera Suria, whose team held the R&B event SoulSet at Distripark in June, also stressed that it is difficult for independent organisers to find similarly sized and located venues at an affordable price. Cream Team is currently approaching developers and government agencies in search of new places to hold events.

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