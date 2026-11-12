In Singapore, national water agency PUB has launched a one-year pilot trial of a remotely operated pump vehicle for removing water from flooded areas. The agency also plans to expand trials of roadside sensors that monitor water levels on road surfaces in real time, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The new tools were presented ahead of the northeast monsoon season, which usually lasts in the country from December to March. PUB noted that despite the development of drainage infrastructure, flash flooding still occurs, particularly in low-lying areas.

Tracked pump vehicle

The remotely operated vehicle is a compact tracked mobile pumping platform designed for rapid deployment. It can be directed through rough terrain and up stairs to flooded locations to pump water into the nearest drainage system.

An operator can control the equipment from a distance of up to 100 metres. This is intended to reduce the need for workers to enter flooded premises where hazardous electrical installations may be present. The vehicle is intended for use in basements, flooded car parks and tunnels, among other places.

According to PUB, conventional pumping equipment may require several hours to deploy and at least three to four workers. The new vehicle requires only one person to operate it, connect the hoses and monitor the safety of the area.

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The pump's minimum capacity is 500 cubic metres of water per hour, which, according to the agency's estimate, is enough to pump out the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool in five hours. The equipment can operate continuously for at least seven hours without refuelling, and its capacity is twice that of the portable pumps used by PUB contractors.

Roadside sensors

Roadside sensors are installed in drainage inlets along kerbs. They are intended to detect water immediately after it accumulates on the road surface. During a six-month trial conducted by PUB from late 2025 that covered the previous monsoon season, the agency installed 30 such devices in flood-prone locations, including Kings Road, Craig Road and Balmoral Road.

Following encouraging results, PUB plans to add another 15 sensors in flood-prone areas. The agency is also exploring the possibility of installing them near residential properties so that residents can receive earlier warnings and protect property and vehicles.

In the future, the sensors are intended to be integrated into a single automated system with existing water-level gauges and video analytics from surveillance cameras. PUB currently has more than 1,200 water-level sensors in drainage canals and more than 700 surveillance cameras. By the end of 2028, the agency plans to install about 500 more sensors and 200 cameras.

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