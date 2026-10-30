In Singapore, police are searching for a man and a woman who, according to preliminary information, left the scene of an accident in the Tampines area. A 24-year-old motorcyclist and his 24-year-old female passenger were killed in the crash involving two cars and a motorcycle.

Crash on Tampines Avenue 12

The collision occurred at around 22:35 on October 29 on Tampines Avenue 12. The motorcyclist and the passenger were taken to hospital unconscious, where they later died.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the male driver and female passenger of one of the cars were not there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search continues

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the two left the scene of the accident after the collision. Law enforcement officers are establishing their whereabouts.

The 25-year-old female driver of the other car was also taken to hospital. She was conscious. The investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing.

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