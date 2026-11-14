In Singapore, records of about 140,000 work permit holders were compromised following a cyber incident in the system of healthcare provider Fullerton Health. About 43,000 records concerned people whose permits had already expired, Channel NewsAsia reports.

What data may have been compromised

The incident involved the Migrant Worker Primary Care Plan. According to preliminary investigation results, workers’ full names, foreign identification numbers, dates of birth, mobile phone numbers, email addresses and home addresses may have been compromised.

Fullerton Health said that health information, medical data and personal financial information were not compromised. The company said it became aware of the incident on October 31 and published a notice about it on November 9, without naming the number of affected records at that time.

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Company and authorities’ response

Following the incident, Fullerton Health isolated the server that supported the programme and introduced precautionary measures across its network. The company is creating a new server for the programme’s registration portal; the old server will not be reused. During a preliminary review, its security monitoring service provider Logicalis found no signs of anomalies or security breaches among the Fullerton Health IT assets it monitors.

Workers whose records were affected by the incident were notified twice through their employers. Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower also sent notifications directly through the FWMOMCare app in languages spoken by the workers. They were advised to be cautious of unsolicited emails, calls and messages requesting personal data.

Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Commission said preliminary information indicates opportunistic attacks exploiting common IT system vulnerabilities. In its assessment, there is no apparent link between the recent data breach incidents.

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