A court in Singapore fined 29-year-old former behavioural therapist Tricia Lee Xian S$5,000 for causing pain to a four-year-old boy with special needs. The woman pleaded guilty to one charge of causing pain to a minor, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Incident during a session

The incident occurred on June 13, 2024, during a session in the child's bedroom. Lee worked at a centre for people with autism, whose name CNA did not disclose due to a court-imposed gag order intended to protect the victim's identity. She held sessions with the boy twice a week, and his parents had installed a surveillance camera in the room.

While reading a book, the child began to behave restlessly. The therapist asked him to place both hands on the table in the “quiet hands” position, which she had been taught to use to prevent aggressive behaviour or snatching objects. The boy did not follow the instruction, tried to take the book and hit the woman in the face, causing her glasses to fall off.

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After that, Lee aggressively swung her left hand downward twice, threw the book onto the floor, then onto the table and at the wall. When the boy hit her in the face again, and later hit her a third time and grabbed her glasses, she took them away, grabbed the child by the arm and pulled him from the chair onto the floor. According to case materials, this caused the boy physical pain. The events were recorded by the camera.

Court decision

After the incident, Lee carried the child out of the room and told his father that the boy had hit her. The mother reviewed the video recording, contacted the centre and later filed a police report. The child was examined at a hospital: his condition was assessed as normal, and no visible external injuries were found. The therapist was dismissed from her job.

The prosecution sought a fine of between S$5,000 and S$6,000, calling the case exceptional because of the minor harm and the isolated nature of the actions, which lasted several seconds. The judge agreed that Lee's level of culpability was low, as she committed the offence after being hit in the face. At the same time, he stressed that the specialist knew about the child's condition and could have chosen other ways to respond.

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