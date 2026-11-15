In Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) removed 489 bicycles near key transport hubs and in other locations during the first ten months of 2026. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the agency is stepping up measures against bicycles left on walkways or outside designated areas, as well as removing abandoned bicycles.

Obstacles for pedestrians and workers

In the first half of the year, the LTA removed 186 bicycles from bicycle parking areas near key transport hubs and at other locations, and another 303 from July to October. The agency focuses on places with high foot traffic, including near MRT stations, to free up walkways for pedestrians and space for other cyclists.

A postwoman working in the residential area of Admiralty Drive told CNA that she almost every day has to move bicycles and personal mobility devices left in front of mailboxes. She said she had also seen elderly residents and wheelchair users struggle to get past parked bicycles. Other residents complained that bicycles narrow walkways near entrances to residential buildings.

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The collection period will be shortened

Bicycles blocking public walkways may be moved to designated areas or removed. If a bicycle has not been moved for more than seven days and shows signs of disuse, it may be marked for removal. Abandoned bicycles include, in particular, heavily rusted bicycles, vehicles without wheels or a saddle, or those that have remained in one place for a long time.

Following recent amendments to the Land Transport and Related Matters Act, the period during which an owner can collect a removed bicycle will be reduced from 30 to seven days. After that, the owner will be given another seven days' notice before disposal. The LTA is also exploring how to use space more efficiently for additional bicycle parking and to seek alternative locations together with building owners.

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