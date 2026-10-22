A court in Singapore sentenced three foreign nationals to prison over planned burglaries of private homes. From one residence, they stole valuables worth S$644,700, or about US$505,000. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Hernando Giraldo Franco, a 62-year-old Spanish-Colombian man, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison. Mexican national Garcia Iglesias Hector Daniel, 53, and Mexican-Colombian national Garces Murillo Mateo Andres, 49, each received seven years and four months in prison. All three pleaded guilty to several charges, including theft, housebreaking and concealing criminal proceeds.

Preparation for the burglaries

As established by the court, the men first arrived in Singapore in April or May 2025. They looked for private residential areas and, at night, selected houses with no lights on or other signs of people being present.

Franco rented a car to survey the city and drove his accomplices to a hardware store, where they bought a screwdriver and an electric grinder. Iglesias and Garces bought caps, gloves, masks and black jackets. Under the plan, Franco was to monitor the situation and wait in the car, while the other two were to break into homes.

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Two incidents over two nights

On the evening of May 9, 2025, the men selected a house on Durnin Close. Iglesias and Garces climbed over a wall and entered through a window while Franco waited in a parked car. They searched the master bedroom and took gold coins, jewellery, diamond rings and earrings, expensive watches and cash.

The following evening, they attempted to break into a house on Eng Neo Avenue. The two men entered through an open sliding door and unsuccessfully tried to open a safe with a screwdriver. An elderly resident of the house spotted Garces on the second floor and raised the alarm. As Iglesias tried to flee, the man poured water from a kettle onto the floor, causing him to slip, but he managed to escape.

The three men were detained near their hotel on May 11, 2025. According to the court, police later recovered all the stolen items.

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