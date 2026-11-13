In Singapore, a 24-year-old cyclist was killed in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on Tanah Merah Coast Road in the Changi area. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing police.

Accident in Changi

Police received a report of an accident involving a dump truck and a bicycle at around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12. A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force pronounced the 24-year-old cyclist dead at the scene.

The 38-year-old dump truck driver is cooperating with the investigation, which is establishing the circumstances of the accident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two more accidents in two days

This was at least the third incident in less than two days in which a cyclist was involved in an accident in Singapore's eastern region. The day before, a 37-year-old female cyclist was killed in an accident involving a dump truck at the intersection of Amber Road and Amber Gardens. The truck driver, a 47-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and causing death. The investigation is ongoing.

On the same day, a 52-year-old cyclist was involved in an accident with a taxi at the intersection of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Eunos Link. He was taken to Changi Hospital conscious, while the 64-year-old taxi driver is assisting police with the investigation.

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