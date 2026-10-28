A temporary library themed around the Peanuts comics featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and their friends has opened at the Plaza Singapura shopping mall in Singapore. The space is located on the mall’s third floor and will operate daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. until September 19, 2027.

Books and themed spaces

The library has collected about 10,000 print and digital books for children, including popular publications about Peanuts characters. Visitors can also access themed areas: Charlie Brown’s classroom, the Peanuts school bus and the Snoopy Garden reading corner, Channel NewsAsia reports.

In the interactive Lucy’s Booth area, visitors can answer several questions and receive personalized book recommendations in the form of a printed bookmark.

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Self-service for readers

The library operates on a self-service basis. To enter, visitors need to scan an identification document compatible with the library system, a Singapore National Library Board eCard, or obtain a daily QR code using a Singapore-registered mobile number or email address. Visitors can borrow publications through the National Library Board mobile app.

The project was launched by the National Library Board Singapore. According to its chief executive officer, Melissa Tam, the library is part of the board’s ongoing work under the five-year national ReadSG initiative aimed at promoting reading.

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