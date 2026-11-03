In Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced the Sentencing (Scams) Bill in parliament, providing for imprisonment or reformative training as the primary and standard punishments for young people convicted of scams or of facilitating scam schemes. This concerns offenders who were aged 21 or younger at the time of the crime, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Exceptions in special circumstances

According to the ministry, reformative training or imprisonment should be the primary and standard sentencing options unless there are exceptional circumstances. The proposed changes will apply to offences committed before, on, or after the date the law comes into force.

The initiative was introduced following a High Court ruling issued on September 10. The court stated that imprisonment or reformative training should not be the standard sentence for young people convicted of facilitating scams. The case concerned appeals by Mohamed Erzan Taib Zori and six other individuals who were involved in transferring bank accounts or Singpass credentials subsequently used for scams.

The court allowed appeals in four cases and imposed probation and community sentences, while dismissing the other three appeals. Six of the seven individuals were under 21 at the time of the offences.

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Government position

Senior Minister and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam had previously stated that the government would introduce legislative changes to strengthen the deterrent approach to punishing scammers and those who assist them. According to him, the High Court's approach, which gives priority to the rehabilitation of young offenders, runs counter to sentencing recommendations.

In 2025, Singapore police investigated more than 1,000 young people in connection with scam reports. The number of young people who committed scams and related offences rose by 37%, from 814 people in 2024 to 1,114 in 2025. The Ministry of Home Affairs said these young people mostly appeared in cases as facilitators who helped carry out scam operations.

Since 2023, Singapore's parliament has passed five bills aimed at strengthening anti-scam legislation. In November 2025, it also passed a provision on mandatory caning — from six to 24 strokes — for scammers and certain members of scam syndicates. For facilitators who assist scammers, such punishment is provided at the court's discretion, up to 12 strokes.

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