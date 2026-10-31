In Singapore, a 30-year-old man is due to appear in court on nine charges following a crash in the Tampines area that killed two 24-year-olds. The charges include dangerous driving causing death, as well as other traffic violations.

Crash on Tampines Avenue 12

The collision involving two cars and a motorcycle occurred at about 10:35 p.m. on October 29 on Tampines Avenue 12. The 24-year-old motorcyclist and his 24-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital unconscious, where they later died.

A 25-year-old female driver of one of the cars was also hospitalised and was conscious. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the driver of the other car, according to police, did not provide assistance to the victims, left the vehicle and fled together with a 29-year-old female passenger.

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Arrest and charges

According to police, the identities of the man and woman were established through operational measures, police camera footage and CCTV recordings. They were arrested on October 30 near West Coast Road.

Preliminary investigations found that the man was driving a deregistered car with a cloned licence plate while being disqualified from driving, police said. He is due to be charged, including with dangerous driving causing death and injuries, as well as repeat driving while disqualified.

Other counts in the case

Other charges concern failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide assistance, using an uninsured and deregistered car, operating a car without a licence, and displaying a false licence plate. Dangerous driving causing death in Singapore carries a penalty of up to eight years in prison.

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