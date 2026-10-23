In Singapore, a court sentenced 41-year-old Gary Huang Kung Jie to 28 weeks in prison for voyeurism. The man pleaded guilty to secretly filming a woman in June 2026. The judge also warned him that if he reoffends, the court may consider a sentence of caning.

Incident at a shopping mall

As Channel NewsAsia reports, on June 20, Huang saw a woman who interested him while on his way home from work and followed her onto an escalator at Northpoint City shopping mall in the Yishun area. There, he placed his mobile phone under her skirt to make an illegal recording.

According to the court, the man watched the video for sexual gratification and then deleted it. He also admitted that in May and June 2026, he secretly filmed other women about twice a week. In total, this concerns approximately 20 victims. He deleted the recordings, so police were unable to recover them.

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Previous convictions

Police arrested Huang on July 8 during an operation at Khatib MRT station. He had previously received prison terms multiple times for similar offences: convictions were recorded every year from 2018 to 2022, as well as in 2025. One of his previous sentences exceeded 60 weeks.

The prosecution requested a prison sentence of between 22 and 25 weeks. Judge R Arvindren called this position too lenient given the accused's admission that he regularly made illegal recordings. Huang, who represented himself, stated that he was remorseful, linked his actions to stress at work and said that he was seeking psychiatric help.

Under Singapore law, voyeurism can be punished by up to two years in prison, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.

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