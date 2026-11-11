Singapore will launch a three-month trial of a scramble crossing from November 16 at the intersection of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road, in front of the i12 Katong shopping mall. Under this arrangement, vehicle traffic from all directions will be briefly stopped so pedestrians can cross the intersection straight ahead or diagonally.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the pilot project is part of measures to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety. Goh Pei Ming, a Member of Parliament for Marine Parade–Braddell Heights, said the intersection is often congested and turning vehicles have nearly hit pedestrians there.

Changes for drivers and pedestrians

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority will monitor vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the three-month trial to assess the effectiveness of the new arrangement. The agency warned that the scheme could make walking more convenient and safer, but waiting times may increase for both drivers and pedestrians.

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Also from November 16, the right turn from East Coast Road onto Joo Chiat Road will be permanently restricted. Residents of nearby housing estates will be able to reach their areas via alternative routes. Drivers were advised to plan their journeys in advance, while pedestrians were advised to use designated crossings and obey traffic-light signals.

A rare arrangement for Singapore

Scramble crossings are rare in Singapore: only one operates permanently, at the intersection of Robinson Road and Boon Tat Street, near the Lau Pa Sat food centre. The last similar trial took place in December 2017 at the intersection of Cairnhill Road and Orchard Road. It lasted one month and was not made permanent.

In December 2006, a six-month scramble-crossing trial was conducted at the intersection of Bideford Road and Orchard Road, but it was also not made permanent. After the new pilot ends, the authorities will assess the results and decide whether to retain this traffic arrangement at the intersection of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road.

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