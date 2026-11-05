Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has denied reports that congestion on the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia’s Johor Bahru was caused by a major power outage at the Woodlands Checkpoint. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the agency said there were no power supply disruptions at the checkpoint that day.

Scheduled technical works

According to ICA, scheduled electrical works were carried out at the old Woodlands Checkpoint from 10:00 to 14:00 on Wednesday. During this time, the checkpoint was temporarily unable to process arriving trucks, although cargo vehicle clearance continued at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

During this period, trucks heading to Singapore built up on the causeway. Operations at the old checkpoint were restored at around 16:00.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two trucks blocked a lane

Later, two trucks broke down on the Malaysian side of the causeway in the direction of Singapore, at approximately 16:30 and 18:30. They blocked one of the three entry lanes, causing queues to stretch from the breakdown sites towards Malaysia. The situation was also compounded by the evening peak period.

The first truck was removed at 21:50, and the second at around 00:22 the following day. ICA issued delay alerts and reported when the blocked lane became available again. At 22:15, travel from Johor Bahru to Singapore took between 60 and 90 minutes, while the journey in the opposite direction took between 50 and 70 minutes.

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