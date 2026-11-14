Singapore has created the SG for Humanity network to strengthen the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through cooperation with organisations in the Middle East. The initiative’s first four partners include Humanity Matters, Mercy Relief, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation and the Singapore Red Cross, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Partnerships in Egypt

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said that it is difficult for individual organisations to overcome logistical obstacles on their own when transporting cargo to Gaza. According to him, the network will help Singaporean groups establish contacts with partners in Egypt and Gaza, as well as comply with the procedures and requirements of local authorities.

During a trip to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Mohamad visited the area of the Rafah border crossing, an Egyptian Red Crescent logistics hub and the Palestinian Hospital in Egypt. He noted that delivering aid to Gaza continues to face logistical difficulties, but local non-governmental organisations and the Egyptian Red Crescent have experience working on the ground.

According to the official, about 200 trucks travel to Gaza daily, although the maximum capacity could reach 600. He added that the effectiveness of aid should be assessed not by the volume of cargo sent, but by how much of it actually reaches people in Gaza and displaced people.

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Funding and winter aid

The Singapore Red Cross and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation handed the Egyptian Red Crescent cheques worth nearly S$1 million, or about US$776,000. Separately, under an agreement with the Egyptian Red Crescent concluded in June, the foundation handed over a cheque for more than S$754,000 to support children and families in Gaza and displaced children and families in Egypt.

Mercy Relief plans to provide hot meals, food packages and livelihood support to 7,800 people in Gaza from November 2026 to February 2027. Another 850 children and teachers in four temporary learning spaces will receive hot meals every week. Humanity Matters will distribute lightweight insulated blankets among displaced patients from Gaza and their caregivers at the Palestinian Hospital, as well as tents and tarpaulins among people affected by winter floods.

Since October 2023, the Singapore government, humanitarian organisations and the country’s community have directed more than S$25 million in humanitarian aid to people affected by the crisis in Gaza.

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