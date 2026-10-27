Singapore launched a volunteer programme for young people on 27 October, whose participants will be trained to provide psychological first aid to their peers during emergencies and crises. The Human Emergency Assistance and Response Teams (HEART) Associates Youth Wing initiative is intended to help young people support one another and strengthen community resilience.

The first cohort will include 30 young people, while around 100 people have expressed interest in the programme overall. Most of the other applicants are expected to join by the end of the year, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Peer support

The programme was presented by Singapore's Second Minister for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann at a forum organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs' psychology division. According to her, during crises young people, like everyone else, may experience psychological distress and often first turn to friends and peers for support.

Participants will conduct outreach work among young people and provide peer-to-peer support. They will also apply knowledge of psychology and related disciplines to support people in crisis situations.

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Learning through practice

Programme participants include third-year students at polytechnics, as well as undergraduate and master's students in psychology, social work and other mental health-related fields. The training includes role-playing exercises, lectures, discussions and case studies involving specialists.

Participants will develop skills in empathetic communication, attentive listening and supporting peers experiencing psychological distress. Deong Siew Man, director of psychological research at the Ministry of Home Affairs' psychology division, noted that young volunteers may be better able to connect with peers due to their understanding of youth slang and social media.

The programme is the youth arm of the HEART Professionals Network, established in July 2025 to foster cooperation between Home Team psychologists and professional associations in mental health and crisis response.

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