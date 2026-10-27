In Singapore, six members of a local distribution network for vapes smuggled in from Malaysia were sentenced to prison terms and fines. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the group used two warehouses in Singapore and had a three-tier hierarchy.

Sentences for network members

The network's local leader, Tay Ler Wei, received 25 months in prison and a fine of 100,000 Singapore dollars. Theo Jin Rui, who was a local distributor and worked at a warehouse in Lentor, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and the same fine.

Four other lower-level distributors — Tan Boon Hao, Felix Teo Wan Che, Yew Bing Yuan and Nigel Khin Yao Zhi — were each sentenced to 10 months in prison. They were also fined between 8,000 and 24,000 Singapore dollars.

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Distribution scheme and seizures

According to the outlet, the network operated from mid-2022 until October 16, 2025. Its leaders in Singapore received instructions from a person who was in Malaysia and was known only by the alias Nobody. District distributors received packaged orders, delivered them to buyers in assigned postal zones and collected cash payments.

Tay initially worked as a district distributor, later becoming a local distributor and manager of a warehouse on Mandai Road. By Tay's own estimate, he earned about 435,000 Singapore dollars over the entire period of his involvement in the group.

On October 16, 2025, law enforcement officers seized more than 57,000 vapes and related components from the network's two warehouses. Two other local leaders of the group had also been sentenced earlier: Wong Yi Wei was sentenced to 25 months in prison and a fine of 100,000 Singapore dollars, while Kenneth Tan Hong Chan received 45 months in prison, a fine of 36,000 Singapore dollars and a driving ban.

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