In Singapore, police detained a 33-year-old man suspected of assaulting another man with a sharp object on River Valley Road. After fleeing the scene by car, he failed to stop at the request of a patrol and collided with another vehicle during the pursuit, causing his car to overturn.

Assault and pursuit

According to Channel NewsAsia, police received a report of the assault at around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, 6 November. According to preliminary law enforcement information, the suspect allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old man with a sharp object before driving away from the scene.

The victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital conscious. At around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers spotted the suspect's car on Tessensohn Road and signalled for it to stop. The driver did not comply and continued driving, police said.

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Collision at an intersection

During the chase, the suspect's car collided with another vehicle and overturned at the intersection of Race Course Road and Birch Road. The 36-year-old driver of the other car and two of his female passengers, aged between 26 and 42, were also taken to hospital conscious.

The man was detained at the crash site. He was expected to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and refusing to provide a breath sample. Police will also investigate possible dangerous driving causing injury.

Under Singapore law, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means is punishable by up to seven years in prison, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties. Refusing to provide a breath sample may carry a fine of between S$1,000 and S$5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

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