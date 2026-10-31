Singapore plans to build more than 6,000 new homes in Toa Payoh West over the next decade. Most of the housing will be public, while private development is also planned. The project is the next stage in the renewal of one of the country’s oldest public housing estates, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The plans were presented on October 31 by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat at the opening of the Toa Payoh West master plan exhibition. A new hub with commercial, community and recreational facilities is to be created near Caldecott MRT station, complementing the existing town centre at Toa Payoh Central.

First housing project

The first project under the plan will be Toa Payoh Hillside, which will be offered in the November 2026 BTO sales exercise. The development near Caldecott MRT station will comprise five residential blocks ranging from 31 to 43 storeys and will have about 1,600 flats.

The project is planned to include 590 two-room Flexi flats, 580 four-room flats, about 230 public rental flats and 260 Community Care Apartments — flats with care and social support for elderly people. These will be the first such apartments in Toa Payoh. A supermarket, shops, a food court, playgrounds, fitness areas, community gardens and rooftop terraces are also planned for residents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

From the November BTO sales exercise, the age threshold for Community Care Apartment applicants will be lowered from 65 to 55. The block with these apartments will have direct access to an active ageing centre, a residents’ network centre and a precinct pavilion, while the MRT station will be accessible via a sheltered route.

Parks and new routes

A 1.2-hectare health park linked to a mixed-use development is also planned in Toa Payoh West. It is to include themed playgrounds, a running track, fitness stations, a butterfly-watching trail, a sensory area and rain gardens.

Central Green Valley, a system of parks and green spaces, will run through the area and connect residential neighbourhoods with key facilities. A 15-metre-wide landscaped public corridor between Caldecott MRT and Lorong 1 Toa Payoh is also planned. Separately, work is ongoing on the integrated Toa Payoh development near the existing town centre, which is expected to be completed by 2030.

Read us on