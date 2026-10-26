In Singapore, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi pleaded guilty to several charges in the case concerning the death of four-year-old Megan Khung. They include conspiracy to abuse a child, unlawful handling of a corpse and drug consumption, Channel NewsAsia reports.

According to the outlet, Megan was abused for more than a year by her mother, Foo Lee Ping, and her partner, Wong Shi Xiang. The girl died after Wong struck her in the abdomen on February 21, 2020. Chua arrived at the apartment in the early hours of the following day, saw Megan on the bedroom floor and told Foo and Wong about it. They replied that the child was allegedly only trying to get attention.

Videos of abuse in court

Videos of the girl's abuse, some of which were recorded by Chua, were shown in court. The judge warned those present that the footage could be traumatic and allowed anyone who wished to leave the courtroom.

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As Channel NewsAsia reports, Megan was beaten, pushed, forced to wear a dirty diaper on her head and eat food from the trash. From January 2020, she was deprived of food and was also not allowed to wear clothes because of bloodstains on them from her wounds. The girl was also forced to sleep in a planter box near the bedroom, where the afternoon sun shone.

Disposal of the body

After Megan's death, her body was left in the apartment, and on May 8, 2020, Foo, Wong and Chua returned there. According to case materials, Wong wrapped the child's body and placed it in a box. The body was burned in a metal barrel at a workshop, and Wong later scattered the ashes into the sea near East Coast Park. Megan's remains and the barrel have never been found.

The girl's mother was sentenced in April 2025 to 19 years in prison on charges including child abuse and unlawful handling of a corpse. Wong received 30 years in prison and 17 strokes of the cane. Chua faces up to seven years in prison for intentionally unlawfully handling a corpse.

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