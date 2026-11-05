In Singapore, several gyms that teach self-defense have recorded growing demand for classes for children. Parents seek not only to improve their children’s physical fitness, but also to develop their confidence, discipline and resilience, Channel NewsAsia reports.

At Kravist, where Krav Maga is taught, the number of groups for students aged six to 12 has increased from about six after training resumed following the end of pandemic restrictions to 11. According to founder and chief instructor Edwin Peng, parents often enroll children before they move to a new school — including six-year-olds before primary school and 12-year-olds before secondary school.

Increase in the number of students

At Kapap Academy, the number of children attending self-defense classes at branches in the Bugis area and the Central Business District more than doubled over a year, reaching 20 students. Another approximately 20 children are on the waiting list, so the academy plans to expand the program. Chief executive and coach Qin Yunquan noted that parents are increasingly looking for practical classes based on simulations of real-life situations rather than traditional martial arts with repetitive exercises.

At SixSigma, a women’s Muay Thai club that trains at the National Stadium, the number of children in classes has increased by up to 50% over the past year. Founder and coach Natalie Soh said that parents who had previously mainly chosen camps or holiday programs for their children are now more often enrolling them in regular weekday training.

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Emphasis on avoiding conflict

Some parents turn to coaches because of concerns about bullying in schools. Edwin Peng said that after high-profile reports of school violence or their circulation on social media, Kravist usually receives more inquiries.

At the same time, coaches stress that children should be taught not only techniques, but also their responsible use. Classes focus on avoiding conflicts, self-control and getting out of a dangerous situation rather than winning a fight. At Kravist, students are also taught to respond to insults without violence, while short discussions are held at the start of training so that children learn to express themselves and stand up for themselves.

Qin Yunquan named self-control, discipline and responsibility for one’s own actions as key values. Natalie Soh also warned that children must understand the possible consequences of using the techniques they have learned. SixSigma plans to launch online classes next year for parents and children on de-escalating difficult situations and managing emotions.

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