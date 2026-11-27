Four members of the internal security forces were injured in Syria’s Suwayda province as a result of an attack by an explosive-laden drone. The attack occurred on Friday along the Rima-Hazem route in the west of the province, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Syrian Alikhbariah television channel.

Second attack in a week

Syrian state broadcaster said the attack was carried out by groups it described as operating outside the law. The channel did not disclose information on the condition of the injured security personnel.

This is already the second attack in the Rima-Hazem area in less than a week. According to the same source, four security personnel were injured on Monday when armed groups attacked a security post in the village of Rima-Hazem.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on security force positions

Security force positions in rural areas of Suwayda have repeatedly come under attack in recent months. On October 21, a security source reported attacks on posts in the west of the province. On October 2, Alikhbariah said armed groups shelled security force positions and homes in the Al-Mazraa area.

A ceasefire has been in force in Suwayda since July 2025, following clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze groups that left hundreds dead and injured. Syrian authorities have repeatedly accused armed groups linked to Druze spiritual leader Hikmat al-Hijri of violating the truce and attacking military and security positions.

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