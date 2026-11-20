In Syria, the U.S. oil company Chevron and the Syrian Petroleum Company discussed moving from a memorandum of understanding to a project implementation agreement on oil and gas exploration. The talks concerned Block 1, an offshore area in Syria’s territorial waters. According to Anadolu Agency, Syrian Petroleum Company CEO Maher Khalil al-Hassan met with a Chevron delegation the previous day.

Agreement on Block 1

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of turning the memorandum into a project implementation agreement on oil and gas exploration. Block 1 is located in Syrian territorial waters. The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that the partnership is part of the country’s efforts to attract foreign investment and restore the energy sector damaged by the war.

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Response from the U.S. special envoy

U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack welcomed the talks between Chevron and the Syrian Petroleum Company. In a post on X, he said that Syria is open to major deals with leading U.S. companies. Barrack also noted that Chevron’s cooperation with the Syrian state company could help unlock the country’s energy potential, restore critical infrastructure and support economic growth.

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