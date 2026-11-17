In Syria, Israeli troops conducted a raid in the village of Maariya in the western part of Daraa province, during which they searched homes and fired into the air, Syrian television channel Al Ekhbariya reported. Anadolu Agency writes about this.

Raid in Maariya

According to the channel, a convoy of 23 military vehicles entered Maariya in the morning. Al Ekhbariya also claims that between the villages of Abidin and Maariya, troops beat an elderly man and damaged his car.

According to the channel, videos circulated online show Israeli forces firing toward civilian homes in the neighboring village of Koya.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fire near agricultural land

The channel also stated that troops stationed at the Al-Jazira barracks opened fire toward agricultural land between Koya and Maariya. According to its data, two artillery shells struck agricultural land in the area, while Israeli helicopters fired at the plains around Koya.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, Israel expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and also advanced into some areas of southern Syria, Anadolu Agency notes. Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Syrian territory, calling such raids a violation of the country's sovereignty and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

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