A flash flood in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province destroyed the Al-Suwayya bridge east of the city of Al-Bukamal. At least one person was killed. The collapse of the crossing disrupted traffic on the road leading from Al-Bukamal to the border with Iraq and isolated residential areas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Bridge collapse

According to Mohammed Bdewi, his brother Hussein was on the bridge when it collapsed. He was returning after taking his sister to her village. Bdewi said the neglect of the crossing may have led to the tragedy and called on authorities to build a permanent bridge instead of carrying out temporary repairs.

Flooded homes and roads

Al-Bukamal Civil Defense chief Hisham Matar said floodwaters inundated numerous homes and roads. Damage to the electricity grid caused power outages. Rescue teams are continuously assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring water levels.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Heavy rains in recent days have also caused flooding in the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo. In the Bayirbucak area of Latakia, water destroyed another bridge connecting villages on opposite banks of the Al-Kabir al-Shamali River. Provincial authorities reported the start of repair work. Flooding also affected agricultural land and residential areas in Afrin, north of Aleppo.

At the end of October, heavy rains claimed the lives of seven civilians, including five children, in rural areas of the Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo provinces, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Disaster Management.

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