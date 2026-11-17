In Syria, since the previous UN Security Council meeting held last month, at least 30 people have been killed by explosive ordnance, including 19 children. More than 80 others were injured, including 35 children. This was stated at a Security Council meeting by UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mohamed Yahya, speaking on behalf of Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, UN News reports.

Danger for those returning

According to the UN, nearly 4 million people have voluntarily returned to Syria since December 2024. Since October, 60,000 internally displaced people and 18,000 refugees have also returned home. At the same time, more than 730,000 people still live in camps, and the return of the population does not mean the end of humanitarian needs.

In the first half of the year, humanitarian partners cleared more than 700,000 square meters of contaminated areas. However, according to the UN assessment, this is insufficient, as families are returning to areas where explosive items remain. The situation was complicated by recent flash floods, which moved them into areas previously considered safer.

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Winter assistance and funding

This winter, an estimated 2.4 million Syrians will need additional assistance. The winter response plan, designed for more than 970,000 of the most vulnerable people, is funded at only 40%. Nearly 200,000 displaced people and returnees live in damaged housing.

The humanitarian plan for Syria is funded at approximately one-third. As a result, the UN World Food Programme is cutting food assistance by half, while the UN Population Fund has closed 28 medical facilities. The UN also reported the detection of poliovirus in two children in Deir ez-Zor.

Reconstruction and political transition

Deputy UN Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone said that the country is showing unmistakable signs of progress nearly two years after the fall of the Assad regime. At the same time, he stressed the need to prepare a permanent constitution and hold inclusive elections. According to the World Bank, restoring Syria's damaged physical assets alone will require $216 billion.

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