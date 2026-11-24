In Syria, 1,602 people were killed or injured in 2025 as a result of explosions involving mines and explosive remnants of war. This is more than 50% higher than a year earlier, according to a Landmine Monitor report cited by BBC News. Only Myanmar recorded more casualties during this period — 1,891.

The increase in casualties is linked, in particular, to the mass return of refugees and internally displaced people after Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in December 2024. Families are returning to homes and agricultural land that were on the front line during the 13-year civil war.

Nearly one thousand child casualties

According to the UN Mine Action Service, at least 1,556 incidents involving explosive ordnance have occurred in Syria since December 8, 2024. They resulted in 2,701 casualties: 935 people were killed and another 1,766 were injured. Among the casualties were 995 children, or approximately 37% of the total.

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In the village of Umm Khuzaym in the country’s northwest, 11-year-old Alaa was killed and her 10-year-old brother Mahmoud was seriously injured after a mine exploded in a field where the children were herding the family’s goats. Their father said that deminers had cleared the fields several times, so residents considered the area safe.

Risks for farmers and the country’s recovery

Simon Jackson, head of the Halo Trust’s Syria programme, said that more than 60% of the casualties recorded by the organization were connected to farming, agriculture or livestock grazing. Land contaminated with explosives cannot be cultivated safely, while people collecting scrap metal or trying to retrieve materials from abandoned areas also risk setting off explosions.

The Syrian Ministry of Defence said that since the end of 2024, its units have found and neutralized more than 315,000 mines and unexploded ordnance. At the same time, no nationwide survey of the area of contaminated land has yet been conducted. In November, at least 20 people were killed by explosive ordnance in Syria and more than 40 others were injured.

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